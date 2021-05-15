Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.98 Million

Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce $97.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.60 million and the highest is $103.95 million. Denny’s reported sales of $40.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $390.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DENN traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,187. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

