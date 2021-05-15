Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.84.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE DELL opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.