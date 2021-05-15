Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DROOF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DROOF opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

