Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

DROOF opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

