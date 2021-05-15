DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 72,500 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. CIBC cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

