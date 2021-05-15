DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,000 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,023,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OVV opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.37.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

