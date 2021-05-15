DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $208,000 Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 429,739 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $4,348,000. Towle & Co. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $2,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $887.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

