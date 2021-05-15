DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $76,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $12.84 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. Analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.