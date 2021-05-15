DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 11,000 Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Ping Identity by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -338.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,748,985 shares of company stock worth $135,675,396. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PING. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

