DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,735,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,461,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,137,000. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,266,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

