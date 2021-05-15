DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,466 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,436,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after purchasing an additional 113,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,720,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 718,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 609,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

