DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,850 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FireEye were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in FireEye by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,894 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $2,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. Barclays increased their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 277,806 shares of company stock worth $5,532,065 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

