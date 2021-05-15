Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of DBTX opened at $7.06 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

