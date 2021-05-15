Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Globe Life accounts for 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,150 shares of company stock worth $21,204,809. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

