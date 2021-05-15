Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,298 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $945.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

