Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 65.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 132,957 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $851.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. Analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCEI. Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

