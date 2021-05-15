Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 1,543 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in M&T Bank by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in M&T Bank by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $166.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $167.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

