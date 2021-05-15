Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Justin Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Scott Justin Bowman sold 13,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $565,630.00.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

