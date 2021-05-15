Datawallet (DXT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $240,404.75 and approximately $6,982.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00093308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $595.38 or 0.01183630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00067967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00115383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063533 BTC.

Datawallet Coin Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.