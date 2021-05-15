Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.83 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

