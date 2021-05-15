Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $51.78 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.