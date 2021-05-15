Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,400 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

