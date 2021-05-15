Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $2,206,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,629,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,681,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,444,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,211,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,721,390 shares of company stock worth $836,017,001. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

