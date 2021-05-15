Daimler (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Shares Up 2.6%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.42. Approximately 56,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 100,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

