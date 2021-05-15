DA Davidson Trims SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Target Price to $60.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.47.

NYSE SAIL opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,517.48 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $498,649.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after acquiring an additional 765,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

