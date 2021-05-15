D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $693,000 Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IAA by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $58.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.