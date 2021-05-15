D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

