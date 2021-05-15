D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $120,527,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.80.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $390.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.00 and a 200-day moving average of $358.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

