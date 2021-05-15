CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.
CTEK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 62,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.
About CynergisTek
