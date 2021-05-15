CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.

CTEK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 62,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.