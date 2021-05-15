CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software makes up about 1.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.17% of CyberArk Software worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Shares of CYBR traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.50. 508,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,708. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,735.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

