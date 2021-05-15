Cwm LLC Sells 630 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

