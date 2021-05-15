Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 360.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

