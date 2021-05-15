Cwm LLC Increases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $11,610,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $6,922,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,498 shares of company stock worth $272,016. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

