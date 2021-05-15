Cwm LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,260,000 after buying an additional 598,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 784,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,979,000 after purchasing an additional 499,384 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 467,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 231,670 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,638,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the period.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $53.32.

