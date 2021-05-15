Cwm LLC Grows Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 183.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 778,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 60,961 shares of company stock worth $11,766,286 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $196.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

