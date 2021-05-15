Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $58.60.

