Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 221.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

ACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

ACB stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

