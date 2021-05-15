CWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VREX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,686,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,447 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

