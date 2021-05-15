CWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 22,746.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $970.54 million, a P/E ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $277,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,147.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

