CWM Advisors LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NYSE:CDE opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.