CWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,922 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 163,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

