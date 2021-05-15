CWM Advisors LLC Sells 10,334 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.