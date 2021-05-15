CWM Advisors LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,791. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

NYSE:AOS opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

