CWM Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of VC opened at $116.77 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

