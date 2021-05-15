CWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,420 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

