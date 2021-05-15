CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $98.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $82.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $87.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

