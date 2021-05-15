CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

CVS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.33. 5,738,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,957,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

