Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,752 shares of company stock worth $7,681,935 over the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFR opened at $124.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on CFR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

