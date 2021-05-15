CTS (NYSE:CTS) Trading Up 6%

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.58. 6,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 159,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

