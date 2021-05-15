CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

CRT.UN stock opened at C$16.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.06 and a 52-week high of C$16.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 187.35%.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$309,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,600.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

